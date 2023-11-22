Direxion Daily Russia Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:RUSL) Stock Price Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.60

Direxion Daily Russia Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:RUSL – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.60 and traded as low as $2.58. Direxion Daily Russia Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $2.58, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.
Direxion Daily Russia Bull 2X Shares Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.60.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily Russia Bull 2X Shares
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- $20 looks like a good fit for The Gap after XL earnings beat
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Homebuilder stocks soar as sector outpaces the market
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Bank stocks soar with these top performers
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Russia Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Russia Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.