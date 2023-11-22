Dora Factory (new) (DORA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $308.96 Million

Dora Factory (new) (DORA) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 22nd. One Dora Factory (new) token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0322 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dora Factory (new) has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar. Dora Factory (new) has a total market cap of $308.96 million and approximately $246,235.16 worth of Dora Factory (new) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Dora Factory (new)’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,583,587,250 tokens. Dora Factory (new)’s official Twitter account is @dorafactory. Dora Factory (new)’s official website is dorafactory.org. Dora Factory (new)’s official message board is dorafactory.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory (DORA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dora Factory has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,583,587,250 in circulation. The last known price of Dora Factory is 0.0316761 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $265,540.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dorafactory.org/.”

