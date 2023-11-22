eBullion (OTCMKTS:EBML) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1.25

eBullion, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EBML – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.25, with a volume of 174 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.
eBullion Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average of $7.10.
About eBullion
eBullion, Inc provides precious metals spot contract trading services for gold and silver trading through electronic trading platform located in Hong Kong. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.
