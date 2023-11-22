Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Shares Up 14.3%

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 14.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.04. 1,034,343 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 544% from the average session volume of 160,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EGT. Raymond James cut Eguana Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$0.40 to C$0.10 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Eguana Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$0.35 to C$0.10 in a report on Thursday, August 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,246.85, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The company has a market cap of C$17.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.10.

Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). Eguana Technologies had a negative return on equity of 154.23% and a negative net margin of 118.36%. The business had revenue of C$2.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.50 million.

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

