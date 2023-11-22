ELIS 24 Hour Volume Tops $17,598.95 (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 22nd. In the last week, ELIS has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $7.00 million and approximately $17,598.95 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELIS token can now be purchased for $0.0350 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006443 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00015729 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,342.98 or 1.00022760 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00011420 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000764 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007095 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003971 BTC.

About ELIS

ELIS (XLS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.03460889 USD and is down -0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $33,203.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars.

