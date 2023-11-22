Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) Issues Earnings Results

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Elys Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 444.04% and a negative net margin of 40.25%. The business had revenue of $8.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.07 million.

ELYS stock opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average of $0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Elys Game Technology has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.85.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Elys Game Technology by 280.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 177,793 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Elys Game Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Elys Game Technology by 112.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 76,070 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Elys Game Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Elys Game Technology by 264.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 64,000 shares in the last quarter. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective (down from $2.00) on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th.

Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides business-to-consumer gaming services in the United States and Europe. The company offers betting platform software services to leisure betting establishments; and operates web based and land-based leisure betting establishments. Its gaming product offerings include sports betting; and online casino, such as online slot and table games, poker, bingo, skilled and interactive games, virtual sports betting, and horse racing.

