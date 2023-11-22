Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Elys Game Technology had a negative net margin of 40.25% and a negative return on equity of 444.04%. The business had revenue of $8.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.07 million.

Elys Game Technology Stock Performance

Shares of ELYS stock opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. Elys Game Technology has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $1.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elys Game Technology

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Elys Game Technology by 264.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 64,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Elys Game Technology by 280.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 177,793 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Elys Game Technology by 668.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103,295 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Elys Game Technology by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 76,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price (down previously from $2.00) on shares of Elys Game Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 18th.

About Elys Game Technology

Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides business-to-consumer gaming services in the United States and Europe. The company offers betting platform software services to leisure betting establishments; and operates web based and land-based leisure betting establishments. Its gaming product offerings include sports betting; and online casino, such as online slot and table games, poker, bingo, skilled and interactive games, virtual sports betting, and horse racing.

