Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.78, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $18.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 49.68% and a negative net margin of 168.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.27) EPS.

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $62.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.79.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

ENTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $49.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.38.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

