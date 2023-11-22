Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.78 EPS

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.78, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 168.95% and a negative return on equity of 49.68%. The company had revenue of $18.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.27) EPS.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 11.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.79. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $62.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ENTA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enanta Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enanta Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 68.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 146.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 343.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

