Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Trading 1.3% Higher

Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.48 and last traded at $4.44. 11,329 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 145% from the average session volume of 4,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.
Enerflex Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.93.
About Enerflex
Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Enerflex
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- $20 looks like a good fit for The Gap after XL earnings beat
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Bank stocks soar with these top performers
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Homebuilder stocks soar as sector outpaces the market
Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.