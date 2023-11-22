Energean (OTCMKTS:EERGF) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.10 and last traded at $11.10. Approximately 1,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.
Analyst Ratings Changes
EERGF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Energean from GBX 1,570 ($19.64) to GBX 1,555 ($19.45) in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Energean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th.
Energean Stock Performance
Energean Company Profile
Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish project located in Israel. It also provides financing services; and holds a gas transportation license.
