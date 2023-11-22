Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enlight Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $58.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.78 million. Enlight Renewable Energy updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Enlight Renewable Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENLT opened at $15.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Enlight Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $29.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.46 and a 200-day moving average of $16.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enlight Renewable Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 1,250.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 5,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENLT. Mizuho started coverage on Enlight Renewable Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

Enlight Renewable Energy Company Profile

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates as a renewable energy platform in Israel and internationally. The company initiates, plans, develops, constructs, and operates projects to produce electricity from renewable energy sources. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

