EOS Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $755.66 Million (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. One EOS coin can currently be bought for $0.68 or 0.00001818 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, EOS has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. EOS has a market cap of $755.66 million and $115.28 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002183 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001726 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004298 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002819 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002507 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,109,211,173 coins and its circulating supply is 1,109,219,101 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

