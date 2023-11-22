Escroco Emerald Price Hits $0.0000 (ESCE)

Escroco Emerald (ESCE) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. Over the last seven days, Escroco Emerald has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. One Escroco Emerald token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Escroco Emerald has a total market cap of $41,307.36 and approximately $354.53 worth of Escroco Emerald was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Escroco Emerald alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Escroco Emerald Profile

Escroco Emerald’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Escroco Emerald is escrocotoken.com. Escroco Emerald’s official Twitter account is @escrocotoken. The official message board for Escroco Emerald is medium.com/@escetoken.

Buying and Selling Escroco Emerald

According to CryptoCompare, “Escroco Emerald (ESCE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Escroco Emerald has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Escroco Emerald is 0.00003978 USD and is down -1.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://escrocotoken.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Escroco Emerald directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Escroco Emerald should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Escroco Emerald using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Escroco Emerald Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Escroco Emerald and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.