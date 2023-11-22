ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:BDCZ) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:BDCZ – Get Free Report) traded down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.19 and last traded at $18.26. 404 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 3,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.33.
ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.71.
ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a $0.4437 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This is an increase from ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B’s previous dividend of $0.43.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- $20 looks like a good fit for The Gap after XL earnings beat
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- Homebuilder stocks soar as sector outpaces the market
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Bank stocks soar with these top performers
Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.