ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:BDCZ) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:BDCZ – Get Free Report) traded down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.19 and last traded at $18.26. 404 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 3,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.33.

ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.71.

ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a $0.4437 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This is an increase from ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B’s previous dividend of $0.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B ( NYSEARCA:BDCZ Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.40% of ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

