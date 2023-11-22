Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Trading 0.6% Higher

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $80.00 and last traded at $80.00. 231 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.50.

Euronext Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.67.

About Euronext

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

