Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Euroseas Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESEA traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.19. 27,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Euroseas has a 12 month low of $16.88 and a 12 month high of $28.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.31 and a 200-day moving average of $23.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.50 million, a P/E ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Euroseas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Euroseas during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Euroseas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Euroseas during the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Euroseas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. 2.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Euroseas

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 02, 2023, it had a fleet of 18 vessels, including 11 feeder and 7 intermediate containerships with a cargo capacity of approximately 56, 061 twenty-foot equivalent unit.

