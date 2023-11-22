Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.68

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.68 and traded as high as $28.27. Euroseas shares last traded at $27.88, with a volume of 35,878 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Euroseas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.74. The firm has a market cap of $197.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Euroseas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.69%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Euroseas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Euroseas during the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Euroseas during the 1st quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Euroseas in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 02, 2023, it had a fleet of 18 vessels, including 11 feeder and 7 intermediate containerships with a cargo capacity of approximately 56, 061 twenty-foot equivalent unit.

