Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Trading Down 0.6%

Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.33 and last traded at $2.33. Approximately 5,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 7,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.

Evolution Mining Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.32.

Evolution Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evolution Mining Limited engages in the exploration, mine development and operation, and sale of gold and gold-copper concentrates in Australia and Canada. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It owns and operates mines, including Cowal in New South Wales; Ernest Henry and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; Mungari in Western Australia; and Red Lake in Ontario, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.