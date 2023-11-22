Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.33 (OTCMKTS:FMFG)

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FMFG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Friday, December 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares Stock Performance

FMFG stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.31. 1,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,123. Farmers and Merchants Bancshares has a 1 year low of $17.31 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.11.

Get Farmers and Merchants Bancshares alerts:

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiary, Farmers and Merchants Bank, provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses in Baltimore and Carroll counties in Maryland, and surrounding areas of northern Maryland. It offers checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, remote check deposits, and repurchase agreements.

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers and Merchants Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers and Merchants Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.