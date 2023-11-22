Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.33 (OTCMKTS:FMFG)

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FMFG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Friday, December 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.
Farmers and Merchants Bancshares Stock Performance
FMFG stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.31. 1,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,123. Farmers and Merchants Bancshares has a 1 year low of $17.31 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.11.
Farmers and Merchants Bancshares Company Profile
