Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Director Buys $18,990.00 in Stock

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Free Report) Director Eugene N. Burkholder purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.99 per share, with a total value of $18,990.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,021.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FMAO stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.79. 4,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,161. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.86 million, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.90 and a fifty-two week high of $30.81.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $23.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.10 million. Analysts predict that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 46.93%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $23.50 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Institutional Trading of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMAO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 11.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 886,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,946,000 after purchasing an additional 92,073 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 566,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,218,000 after buying an additional 10,105 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 385,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,764,000 after acquiring an additional 23,774 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 18,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.71% of the company’s stock.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

