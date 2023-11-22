Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Director Christopher B. Paisley Sells 1,000 Shares

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $17,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Fastly Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Fastly stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.78. 1,897,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,441,714. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.45. Fastly, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $24.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastly

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 13,926.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 65.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fastly from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fastly from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Fastly from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Fastly in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastly currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.65.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Featured Articles

