Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF (BATS:FDRV) Trading 1.8% Higher

Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF (BATS:FDRV – Get Free Report) traded up 1.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.97 and last traded at $15.96. 14,186 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $15.68.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.75. The firm has a market cap of $33.65 million, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDRV. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF in the second quarter valued at $277,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $395,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter.

The Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF (FDRV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of companies that are involved in the production of electric and\u002For autonomous vehicles or other initiatives regarding the future of transportation.

