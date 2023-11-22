Filo (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Trading Up 3.8%

Filo Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.35 and last traded at $13.13. 43,108 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 218% from the average session volume of 13,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.65.
Filo Stock Up 2.0 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.10.
About Filo
Filo Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Filo del Sol copper-gold-silver deposit located in the Atacama region of Northern Chile and adjacent San Juan province of Argentina.
