Financial Gravity Companies (NASDAQ:FGCO) Trading 20% Higher

Financial Gravity Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGCO – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 20% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 9,408 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 20,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.
Financial Gravity Companies Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.10.
About Financial Gravity Companies
Financial Gravity Companies, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides wealth management, estate planning, family office services, risk management, business and personal tax planning, business consulting and financial advisor services. Financial Gravity Companies, Inc was founded in 2005 and is based in Bee Cave, Texas.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Financial Gravity Companies
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- $20 looks like a good fit for The Gap after XL earnings beat
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Homebuilder stocks soar as sector outpaces the market
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Bank stocks soar with these top performers
Receive News & Ratings for Financial Gravity Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Gravity Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.