Financial Review: Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) vs. Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW)

Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI – Get Free Report) and Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Reliance Global Group and Willis Towers Watson Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reliance Global Group N/A N/A N/A Willis Towers Watson Public 10.99% 14.64% 4.83%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Reliance Global Group and Willis Towers Watson Public, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reliance Global Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Willis Towers Watson Public 1 5 10 0 2.56

Valuation and Earnings

Reliance Global Group currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 207.69%. Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus target price of $258.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.53%. Given Reliance Global Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Reliance Global Group is more favorable than Willis Towers Watson Public.

This table compares Reliance Global Group and Willis Towers Watson Public’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reliance Global Group $18.44 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Willis Towers Watson Public $8.87 billion 2.85 $1.01 billion $9.45 25.87

Willis Towers Watson Public has higher revenue and earnings than Reliance Global Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.4% of Willis Towers Watson Public shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Willis Towers Watson Public shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Willis Towers Watson Public beats Reliance Global Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reliance Global Group

Reliance Global Group, Inc. engages in the acquisition and management of wholesale and retail insurance agencies in the United States. It provides healthcare and Medicare, personal and commercial, trucking, and insurance brokerage products. The company was formerly known as Ethos Media Network, Inc. and changed its name to Reliance Global Group, Inc. in October 2018. Reliance Global Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Lakewood, New Jersey.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services. It also provides advice, data, software, and products to address clients' total rewards and talent issues; and risk advice, insurance brokerage, and consulting services in the areas of property and casualty, aerospace, construction, and marine. In addition, the company offers integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services; software and technology, risk and capital management, products and product pricing, financial and regulatory reporting, financial and capital modeling, merger and acquisition, outsourcing, and business management services; and wholesale reinsurance services. Additionally, it provides primary medical and ancillary benefit exchange, and outsourcing services to active employees and retirees in the group and individual markets. The company was formerly known as Willis Group Holdings Public Limited Company and changed its name to Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company in January 2016. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company was founded in 1828 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

