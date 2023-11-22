First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) Trading Down 7.1%

Shares of First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Free Report) dropped 7.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.25 and last traded at $6.26. Approximately 22,355 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 15,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet cut First Seacoast Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

First Seacoast Bancorp Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Seacoast Bancorp

The company has a market cap of $32.82 million, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.51.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSEA. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of First Seacoast Bancorp by 15.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of First Seacoast Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Seacoast Bancorp by 250.7% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 138,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 99,013 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Seacoast Bancorp by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 27,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 12,537 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Close LLC raised its stake in shares of First Seacoast Bancorp by 57.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 85,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 31,089 shares during the last quarter. 30.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Seacoast Bancorp

First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services for individuals and businesses. The company offers interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Stories

