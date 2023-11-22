First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.96

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.96 and traded as high as $16.21. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $16.16, with a volume of 17,826 shares trading hands.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.98.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%.
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.
