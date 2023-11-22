First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.96

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.96 and traded as high as $16.21. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $16.16, with a volume of 17,826 shares trading hands.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Down 1.0 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.98.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 118,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 113,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 81,935 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

