Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Trading Down 6.5%

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report) traded down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.79 and last traded at $1.87. 18,724,413 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 113% from the average session volume of 8,780,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

FSR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Fisker from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. R. F. Lafferty dropped their price target on Fisker from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Fisker from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fisker from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). Fisker had a negative net margin of 638.74% and a negative return on equity of 106.76%. The company had revenue of $71.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 512757.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fisker Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fisker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Fisker by 420.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fisker by 293.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Fisker by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Fisker by 473.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.74% of the company’s stock.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

