Flare (FLR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $310.09 Million

Flare (FLR) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 22nd. One Flare coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Flare has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. Flare has a market cap of $310.09 million and approximately $7.47 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Flare’s genesis date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 28,719,640,207 coins. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork. Flare’s official website is flare.network. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 28,699,870,198.89708 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.01068159 USD and is down -2.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $8,048,809.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

