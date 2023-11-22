Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report) rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.34 and last traded at $3.22. Approximately 204,909 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 430,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on FRGE. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Forge Global from $2.40 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Forge Global from $1.75 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.69.

Get Forge Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Forge Global

Forge Global Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.23.

In related news, CEO Kelly Rodriques sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total value of $67,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,638,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,042,829.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 91,400 shares of company stock valued at $204,488 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRGE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Forge Global by 393.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,474,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,164,000 after buying an additional 5,961,171 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Forge Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,140,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Forge Global by 397.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,828,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,669 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forge Global by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,995,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Forge Global by 396.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 875,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 699,233 shares during the last quarter. 36.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forge Global

(Get Free Report)

Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company offers trading solution, a platform that connects investors with private company shareholders and enables them to efficiently facilitate private share transactions; and custody solution, which enables clients to securely custody and manage assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Forge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.