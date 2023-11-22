Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (BATS:LVHI) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (BATS:LVHI – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.02 and last traded at $28.02. Approximately 98,727 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.96.

Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.90 million, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LVHI. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 5,825.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 283,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,641,000 after purchasing an additional 278,748 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 364.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 150,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 118,107 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,190,000. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $879,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $755,000.

About Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF

The Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an all-cap index of developed ex-US stocks, selected and weighted to emphasize profitability, high dividends, low price volatility and low earnings volatility.

