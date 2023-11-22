Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Frequency Electronics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st.

Shares of FEIM traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.00. The stock had a trading volume of 30,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,069. The company has a market capitalization of $84.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -300.00 and a beta of 0.36. Frequency Electronics has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $11.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.34 and its 200 day moving average is $6.90.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.41 million for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%.

In other news, Director Russell M. Sarachek purchased 4,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.73 per share, with a total value of $33,165.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,675.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Frequency Electronics news, Director Russell M. Sarachek purchased 4,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.73 per share, with a total value of $33,165.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,675.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Russell M. Sarachek acquired 5,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $35,934.48. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 428,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,979,986.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frequency Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Frequency Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Frequency Electronics by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 12,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Frequency Electronics by 9.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 36,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Frequency Electronics by 51.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

Frequency Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, development, and manufacturing of precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time and frequency control products for communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the U.S.

