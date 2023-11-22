FRP Advisory Group plc (LON:FRP) Announces GBX 0.90 Dividend

FRP Advisory Group plc (LON:FRP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

FRP Advisory Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of LON:FRP opened at GBX 122.60 ($1.53) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 115.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 116.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £307.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,460.00 and a beta of 0.37. FRP Advisory Group has a 52-week low of GBX 103 ($1.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 173 ($2.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.44, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Get FRP Advisory Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.19) price objective on shares of FRP Advisory Group in a report on Wednesday, September 13th.

FRP Advisory Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FRP Advisory Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business advisory services to companies, lenders, investors, individuals, and other stakeholders. The company's services include corporate finance advisory services comprising mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic advisory and valuations, capital raising, special situations M&A, partial exits, and financial due diligence; and debt advisory services, such as asset based lending, raising and refinancing debt, debt amendments and extensions, restructuring debt, and corporate and leveraged debt advisory.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FRP Advisory Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP Advisory Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.