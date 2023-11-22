FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (BATS:DMAR) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (BATS:DMAR – Get Free Report) were up 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.32 and last traded at $33.30. Approximately 17,561 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $33.22.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March Stock Down 0.0 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.19. The stock has a market cap of $203.13 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DMAR. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter worth about $39,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March in the third quarter worth about $123,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March by 282.7% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 17,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 12,988 shares during the period.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (DMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

