Fugro (OTCMKTS:FURGF) Trading Down 10.1%

Shares of Fugro (OTCMKTS:FURGF – Get Free Report) traded down 10.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.58 and last traded at $10.58. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.77.
Fugro Stock Down 10.1 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.58 and a 200 day moving average of $10.58.
About Fugro
Fugro N.V. provides geo-data information through integrated data acquisition, analysis, and advice for oil and gas, infrastructure, renewables, nautical, and other industries. The company engages in the determination of soil composition through cone penetration testing, as well as the acquisition of soil samples and related laboratory testing; and mapping of the seabed, and geological features and hazards using non-invasive techniques, including the related interpretation and visualization.
