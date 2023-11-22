G999 Price Tops $0.0025 (G999)

G999 (G999) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $16,717.21 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One G999 coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, G999 has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00055846 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00023675 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00012007 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004853 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001367 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004484 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

Buying and Selling G999

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

