Galway Metals (CVE:GWM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.24

Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM)'s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 16000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Galway Metals Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$16.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.34.

Galway Metals (CVE:GWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Galway Metals Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Galway Metals

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, copper, silver, and lead deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Clarence Stream project located in southwest New Brunswick, Canada; and Estrades mine, related Newiska concessions, and adjacent Casa Berardi claims located in western Quebec, Canada.

