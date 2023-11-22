Gatekeeper Systems (CVE:GSI) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Gatekeeper Systems Inc. (CVE:GSI – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.34. 32,552 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 114,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

Gatekeeper Systems Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.26, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.38. The stock has a market cap of C$31.18 million, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.99.

About Gatekeeper Systems

Gatekeeper Systems Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells video security solutions for mobile and extreme environments in Canada and the United States. The company offers interior and exterior cameras, and DVR recorders; G4 Viewer that enables finding, saving, and sharing video incidents; wireless systems, such as health check, access point, mobile wireless, mobile WIFI, and video capture and storage capacity; and CLARITY, an integrated video and passenger counting school bus operating platform.

