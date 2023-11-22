Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH – Get Free Report) rose 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.75 and last traded at $3.74. Approximately 25,818 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 27,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Genetron by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,355 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genetron in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Genetron by 165.8% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20,168 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Genetron by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 20,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Genetron by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 23,970 shares during the last quarter. 10.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology platform company, focuses on cancer management by utilizing technologies in molecular biology and data science in the People's Republic of China. It offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early screening services through laboratory developed tests services.

