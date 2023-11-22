Glencore (LON:GLEN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $444.76

Glencore plc (LON:GLEN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 444.76 ($5.56) and traded as high as GBX 466.35 ($5.83). Glencore shares last traded at GBX 465.50 ($5.82), with a volume of 15,482,517 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.01) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 589.50 ($7.38).

Get Glencore alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Glencore

Glencore Stock Performance

About Glencore

The stock has a market capitalization of £55.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 724.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 449.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 444.88.

(Get Free Report)

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.