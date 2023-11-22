Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Shares Sold by Marcho Partners LLP

Marcho Partners LLP trimmed its position in shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 788,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,700 shares during the period. Global-e Online accounts for approximately 7.4% of Marcho Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Marcho Partners LLP owned approximately 0.48% of Global-e Online worth $32,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLBE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the first quarter valued at $688,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 59.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 235,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after purchasing an additional 88,194 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Global-e Online by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Parkwood LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 22,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 11,840 shares during the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Global-e Online alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on GLBE shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Global-e Online from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Global-e Online from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Global-e Online Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of GLBE traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.90. 528,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,343,293. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.39 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.03 and its 200 day moving average is $37.58. Global-e Online Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $18.14 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $133.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.93 million. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 26.73% and a negative return on equity of 15.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Global-e Online Profile

(Free Report)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.