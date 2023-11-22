Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Trading 25.1% Higher

Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF – Get Free Report) shares rose 25.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.17 and last traded at $10.17. Approximately 6,437 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 202% from the average daily volume of 2,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.12.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Grand City Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.96.
Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.
