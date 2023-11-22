Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $21.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. Greenland Technologies had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 2.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS.

Greenland Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:GTEC opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.27. The company has a market cap of $33.36 million, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.36. Greenland Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $5.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Greenland Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenland Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Greenland Technologies by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 9,746 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Greenland Technologies by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 12,320 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Greenland Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenland Technologies in the third quarter worth about $1,223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

About Greenland Technologies

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells transmission products for material handling machineries in the People's Republic of China. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

See Also

