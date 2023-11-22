Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1 (LON:GV1O) to Issue Dividend of GBX 7.50

Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1 (LON:GV1O – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) per share on Thursday, December 21st. This represents a yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1 Stock Performance
LON GV1O remained flat at GBX 70 ($0.88) during trading hours on Wednesday. Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1 has a one year low of GBX 70 ($0.88) and a one year high of GBX 88 ($1.10). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 70 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 75.08. The company has a market capitalization of £17.86 million and a PE ratio of 3,500.00.
About Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- $20 looks like a good fit for The Gap after XL earnings beat
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Bank stocks soar with these top performers
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Homebuilder stocks soar as sector outpaces the market
Receive News & Ratings for Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.