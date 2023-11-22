Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1 (LON:GV1O) to Issue Dividend of GBX 7.50

Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1 (LON:GV1O – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) per share on Thursday, December 21st. This represents a yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1 Stock Performance

LON GV1O remained flat at GBX 70 ($0.88) during trading hours on Wednesday. Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1 has a one year low of GBX 70 ($0.88) and a one year high of GBX 88 ($1.10). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 70 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 75.08. The company has a market capitalization of £17.86 million and a PE ratio of 3,500.00.

About Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1

Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in growth capital, long term renewable energy projects including ground mounted solar, roof mounted solar and small wind sectors. It seeks to invest in projects based in the United Kingdom.

