Grupo Financiero Inbursa (OTCMKTS:GPFOY) Sets New 52-Week High at $12.50

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.50 and last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.50.
Grupo Financiero Inbursa Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.02.
Grupo Financiero Inbursa Company Profile
Grupo Financiero Inbursa, SAB. de C.V. provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in Mexico. The company offers mortgage, automotive, SME, and personal credits; accounts and investment products; credit cards; and car, lifetime, medical expenses, damage, and other insurance products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Grupo Financiero Inbursa
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- $20 looks like a good fit for The Gap after XL earnings beat
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Bank stocks soar with these top performers
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Homebuilder stocks soar as sector outpaces the market
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Inbursa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Inbursa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.