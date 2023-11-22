GS Connect S&P GSCI Enhanced Commodity Total Return Strategy Index ETN (NYSEARCA:GCEC) Trading Down 37.5%

GS Connect S&P GSCI Enhanced Commodity Total Return Strategy Index ETN (NYSEARCA:GCEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 37.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.00 and last traded at $5.00. 2,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 114% from the average session volume of 933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

GS Connect S&P GSCI Enhanced Commodity Total Return Strategy Index ETN Stock Down 37.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day moving average is $8.39.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GS Connect S&P GSCI Enhanced Commodity Total Return Strategy Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GS Connect S&P GSCI Enhanced Commodity Total Return Strategy Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.