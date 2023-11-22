Hammond Power Solutions (OTCMKTS:HMDPF) Shares Up 5.6%

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMDPF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$59.00 and last traded at C$58.64. 4,685 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 199% from the average session volume of 1,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$55.51.

Hammond Power Solutions Stock Down 0.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$43.84 and a 200 day moving average of C$39.98.

Hammond Power Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Hammond Power Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. Hammond Power Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.97%.

About Hammond Power Solutions

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of various transformers in Canada, the United States, Mexico, India, and internationally. It offers custom electrical magnetics, cast resin, custom liquid filled distribution and power transformers, standard electrical transformers, and wound magnetic products.

