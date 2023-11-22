Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HCOM) Trading Up 0.6%

Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HCOM – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.68 and last traded at $15.68. Approximately 81 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 9,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.59.

Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.82. The stock has a market cap of $15.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 253,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 131,223 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $294,000.

About Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF

The Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF (HCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund is an actively managed fund that utilizes a subsidiary to provide exposure to a broad range of commodity-related derivative instruments. The objective of the fund is long-term total return.

