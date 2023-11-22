Head-To-Head Analysis: BZAM (OTCMKTS:BZAMF) & Woolworths (OTCMKTS:WLWHY)

BZAM (OTCMKTS:BZAMF – Get Free Report) and Woolworths (OTCMKTS:WLWHY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of BZAM shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of BZAM shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get BZAM alerts:

Volatility and Risk

BZAM has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Woolworths has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BZAM 0 0 1 0 3.00 Woolworths 0 2 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for BZAM and Woolworths, as reported by MarketBeat.

Profitability

This table compares BZAM and Woolworths’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BZAM -128.25% -31.87% -19.74% Woolworths N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BZAM and Woolworths’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BZAM $37.96 million 0.45 -$27.31 million ($0.46) -0.23 Woolworths $4.10 billion 0.86 $286.17 million N/A N/A

Woolworths has higher revenue and earnings than BZAM.

Summary

Woolworths beats BZAM on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BZAM

(Get Free Report)

BZAM Ltd. operates as a cannabis producer with a focus on branded consumer goods. Its brands include the BZAM, TGOD, ness, Highly Dutch Organic, and TABLE TOP, as well as Dunn Cannabis, FRESH, and Wyld partner brands. The company operate facilities in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, and Quebec, as well as retail stores in Winnipeg, Manitoba and Regina, Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. and changed its name to BZAM Ltd. in February 2023. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Woolworths

(Get Free Report)

Woolworths Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores in sub-Saharan Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through seven segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty and Home; Woolworths Food; Woolworths Financial Services; David Jones; Country Road Group; and Treasury. The company provides food, clothing, homeware, beauty, and various lifestyle products, as well as operates department stores. It offers financial products and services, such as store cards, credit cards, personal loans, and other financial products. The company is also involved in the cash and debt management activities. Woolworths Holdings Limited was founded in 1931 and is based in Cape Town, South Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for BZAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BZAM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.